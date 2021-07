Here's How Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli celebrated Vamika's six-month birthday

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika turned 6 months old on July 11.

Anushka took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from Vamika's birthday celebration and also penned a heartfelt note.

#AnushkaSharma #Vamika #Virushka #Vamika6thMonthBirthdayPhotos