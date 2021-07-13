Win By Fall Movie (2012)

Win By Fall Movie (2012) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Scott Reynolds is the state’s best 152-pound wrestler.

He is a lock for a state championship and a scholarship to a Big Ten University.

Scott is cruising his way through a perfect season, until his best friend Ryan, the team’s 171-pound varsity wrestler, breaks his leg in a meet with their cross-town rivals.

Coach Winters (three-time UFC heavyweight champion and hall of fame member, Dan “The Beast” Severn) moves Scott up to the 171-pound division.

Now, two weight classes higher than he has ever wrestled before, Scott fights for his future.

If Scott wants to go to college, he needs a scholarship.

If he wants a scholarship, he must WIN!

Directed by Chris Nickin Starring Rick Dawson, Kirstie Munoz, Joel Paul Reisig, Dan "The Beast" Severn