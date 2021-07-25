BLADE RUNNER BLACK LOTUS Season 1

BLADE RUNNER BLACK LOTUS Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Experience the future with BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS — an Adult Swim and Crunchyroll original animated series inspired by the award-winning and critically lauded Blade Runner movie franchise, coming this fall.

This thrilling thirteen episode series is directed by Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama and produced by Alcon Entertainment and animation studio Sola Digital Arts, with Shinichiro Watanabe serving as a creative producer.

