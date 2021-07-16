Kill Chain Movie

Kill Chain Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A hotel room shootout between two assassins kicks off a long night where bodies fall like dominoes, as we follow a chain of crooked cops, gangsters, hitmen, a femme fatale and an ex-mercenary through an onslaught of murder, betrayal, revenge and redemption.

Audience favourite Nicolas Cage, Australia’s Ryan Kwanten, Anabelle Acosta and Enrico Colantoni (A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood) star in this stylish, suspenseful thriller from the studio that gave us The Expendables.