NIGHT DRIVE Movie

NIGHT DRIVE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Ride-share app driver Russell picks up his Hollywood fare Charlotte, who hires him for the rest of the evening.

Their first stop at her ex's place sees Charlotte running out the door clutching a tiny suitcase being chased.

They make their escape, but accidentally run over a pedestrian, setting in motion a chain of gruesome events that will go to places Russell could never have imagined in his wildest dreams. For what’s in the suitcase is something so surprising, so unexpected, it’s out of this world.

Directors: Brad Baruh, Meghan Leon.

With: AJ Bowen, Sophie Dalah, Scott Poythress, Nathan Owen.

USA 2021.

80 mins.