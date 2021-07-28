6:45 Movie

6:45 Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: What if one of the best days of your life suddenly turned into one of your worst nightmares?

And what if you were forced to relive that same day again and again?

From Director Craig Singer comes a pulse-pounding, time-looping psychological thriller about a dream vacation gone very, very bad.

Bobby Patterson is taking one last romantic shot at saving his rocky relationship with his girlfriend, Jules Rables on a weekend getaway to the picturesque island resort of Bog Grove.

To their bewilderment, the sleepy beach town is curiously deserted, but they soon learn about its notorious and bloody history – one that's about to repeat itself again and again.

The pair’s relationship issues are quickly cast aside in order to overcome a demented cycle of terror in which they’re seemingly trapped.

And no matter what great lengths they take to avoid it, Bobby and Jules awake at 6:45 each morning to a nightmarish chain of events with no escape.

Director Craig Singer Writers Robert Dean Klein Actors Michael Reed, Augie Duke, Thomas G.

Waites, Armen Garo, Remy Ma, The 45 King, Ray "Boom Boom" Mancini, Joshua Matthew Smith, Sabina Friedman-Seitz, Allie Marshall Genre Thriller, Horror Run Time1 hour 27 minutes