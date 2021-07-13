Judge Denies Gov. Newsom's Request To Be Listed As Democrat On Recall Ballot

California Gov.
Gavin Newsom can’t put his Democratic Party affiliation on the ballot voters see when they decide whether to remove him, a judge ruled Monday.
