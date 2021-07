'Ted Lasso' Tops 2021 Emmy Nominations

Earning 20 nominations, Jason Sudeikis' Apple TV+ comedy "Ted Lasso" leads the 2021 Emmy nominations.

Meanwhile, a whopping 44 actors scored first-time nominations, including Kaley Cuoco for "The Flight Attendant" and "The Handmaid's Tale" star O-T Fagbenle.

ET Canada has all the Emmy nominee highlights.