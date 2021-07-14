John Lewis and Waitrose to axe around 1,000 store workers
John Lewis Partnership has told staff that it is proposing around 1,000 redundancies across its department stores and Waitrose supermarkets.The company said the shake-up will take place as part of a simplification of store management.It comes after a raft of recent job cuts, which included the closure of eight John Lewis stores earlier this year.