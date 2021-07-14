Government to introduce statute of limitations on Troubles prosecutions

The Government has announced plans for a statute of limitations which would end all prosecutions of ex-paramilitaries and former members of the security forces in Troubles-related cases in Northern Ireland.Secretary of State Brandon Lewis told the Commons he plans to bring the legislation to Parliament in the autumn.
Victims 'robbed' by government plan to end historical prosecutions in Northern Ireland
Sky News
