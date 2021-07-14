Senate Democrats' $3.5 Trillion Budget Deal Agreement Is in Line With Biden's Agenda

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the $3.5 trillion budget agreement on July 13.

We are very proud of this plan, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, (D-NY), via AP News.

We know we have a long road to go.

We’re going to get this done for the sake of making average Americans’ lives a whole lot better, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, (D-NY), via AP News.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with Senate Democrats in a closed-door lunch on July 14 to discuss the ambitious plan.

The budget is a reflection of the Biden administration's goals to kick-start growth in the American economy and reverse the economic damage caused by an unchecked pandemic.

The massive investment in American society has drawn comparisons to F.D.R.'s New Deal.

Over the next decade, the plan focuses on increased health care benefits, .

Addressing climate change... .

... and services geared toward supporting American families.

Democrats intend to push the budget plan through both houses of Congress before the August recess.

It is a broad-stroke budget, with language that allows more specific legislation to shape how it is implemented.

It allows for a simple majority to pass the narrowly-divided Senate, bypassing the Republican filibuster hurdle altogether.

Schumer did not comment on whether all 50 Democratic senators — including moderate Democrats — supported the budget proposal.

