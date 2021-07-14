Coronavirus in numbers: UK cases rise by 42,302

As of 9am on Wednesday, there had been a further 42,302 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, the Government said – the highest daily reported rise since January 15.A further 49 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday.It brings the UK total to 128,530.Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 154,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.