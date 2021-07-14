Massive Los Angeles sewage spill closes several beaches

Seventeen million gallons of raw sewage poured from a plant after a power outage Sunday night.
It went straight into the Pacific Ocean.
Seventeen million gallons of raw sewage poured from a plant after a power outage Sunday night.
It went straight into the Pacific Ocean.
California Beaches Close, After Sewage Leak, at Water Treatment Facility.
Beaches in Los Angeles have been
closed due to..
Miles of beaches in Los Angeles were closed Monday as 17M gallons of sewage from the city's largest treatment plant spilled into..