Woman arrested for hate crime after hitting child on Las Vegas Strip

A woman has been arrested for a possible hate crime after she reportedly hit a 6-year-old child with his parents on the Las Vegas Strip.

Vegas this afternoon.NEW AT MIDDAY - A WOMAN ISNOW CHARGED WITH A HATE CRIME.A FAMILY SAYS SHE HITTHEIR CHILD - AND BLAMED THEMFOR THE CORONAVIRUS.57-YEAR-OLD SHELLY ANNHILL WAS BOOKED AT THE CLARKCOUNTY JAIL.COURT DOCUMENTS SAY ITHAPPENED AT THE SHOPS ATCRYSTALS ONE WEEK AGO.THE FAMILY TOLD POLICE SHEHIT THEIR 6-YEAR-OLD IN THE BACKOF THE HEAD AND BEGAN YELLING ATTHEM.VIDEO RECORDED BY THEMOTHER IS GOING VIRAL ON TIKTOK.THE CHILD WAS NOT BADLY