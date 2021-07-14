EU Announces Climate Change Plan for Carbon Neutral Economy by 2050

On July 14, the European Commission released its road map to achieve a carbon neutral economy by 2050.

Europe was the first continent to declare to be climate neutral in 2050, and now we are the very first ones to put a concrete road map on the table, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, via 'The New York Times'.

Amounting to more than 100 pages of proposed environmental laws, the plan has been coined "Fit for 55.".

As part of the plan, the EU has committed to a 55 percent reduction of its 1990 carbon emissions by 2030.

Our current fossil fuel economy has reached its limit, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, via 'The New York Times'.

The more controversial aspects of the plan include the imposition of tariffs on imported products from countries that adhere to less significant climate restrictions.

And the end of gas or diesel-powered vehicle sales by 2035