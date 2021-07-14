Police officer surprises his 'hype man' with brand-new Stephen Curry sneakers

On March 26th, Delaware police officerJoshua Morris posted a video of himself hoopingwith kids at the park while in full uniform.The video went viral, and many viewersnoted the hilarious kid who was hypingup the officer in the background.As a response to the viral clip, Morrisdecided to thank his number one hype manby buying him a pair of kicks.“You the reason why my video went viral,” said Morristo the boy.

“So I wanted to gift you with something”.In the original video, Morris shot a three-pointer, andstarted walking away before the shot even went in.This “no-look three,” which involves turningaround before the shot goes in, is a signature movefor NBA sharpshooter Steph Curry.

So as the shotwent up, the boy shouted out “Oh That’s Curry”.“Since you was my hype man, I’m gonna beyour hype man right now,” said Morris beforehanding him the box.

“A fresh pair of Currys”.Morris also included some cash,so that the boy could buy some Stephswag to go along with the shoes.The heartwarming Instagram clip spread like wildfire,and it even reached Steph Curry himself.

“That’s howyou do it right there,” commented the superstar