Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh Take a Friendship Test

Co-stars of "Black Widow," Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh take the ultimate friendship test.

The two first met at a rehearsal space and became fast best friends after a trust exercise.

Whether they're sharing their first impressions, exchanging sweet compliments, or drawing portraits of each other, these two prove that a good friendship thrives off of appreciation and tons of laughter.