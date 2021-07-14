Balearics to go amber and Croatia green in changes to coronavirus travel lists

Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca will be added to the amber travel list due to a surge in coronavirus cases, a little over a fortnight after they went green.The change for those returning to England, Scotland and Wales from Spain’s Balearic Islands will take place at 4am of Monday, potentially sparking a rush for holidaymakers to return to avoid the need to quarantine.Younger adults will mainly be impacted because the alteration coincides with the end of the need to quarantine for fully-vaccinated UK residents and under 18s when returning from amber list nations.