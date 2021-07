Strong storms back Thursday late

THE ZERO ON THE RAIN GAUGE ISKIND OF NICE.IT LOOKS LIKE THAT'S NOT GOINGTO LAST TOO MUCH LONGER.WE GOT TO 85.104 BACK IN 1936, THE RECORDHIGH FOR THIS DATE.82 OUT THERE NOW.DEWPOINTS IN THE 60s, THAT'S THEMUGGY FACTOR YOU'RE FEELING OUTTHERE.MOST AREAS ARE IN THE LOWER 80s,82 IN DETROIT, MT.

CLEMENS INFLINT AS WEL77 IN HILLSDALE.IN ADRIAN, THOSE ARE SOMEWHATCOOLER SPOTS OUT THERE.WHAT'S HAPPENING, THE STORMSYSTEM THAT'S BEEN OUT HEREACROSS THE WESTERN GREAT LAKESIS THE FIRST PART OF IT,DISINTEGRATING ACROSS WESTERNMICHIGAN.THE SECOND PART OF IT IS JUSTSTARTING TO BUILD, THIS IS GOINGTO BE A BIG STORM THAT WORKSCLOSER TO US IN THE OVERNIGHT.IF THERE'S RAIN TOMORROW IN THEMORNING, IT'S VERY LIKELY ON THEWEST, OR FAR WEST-NORTHWEST.IT'S THE AFTERNOON THAT BECOMESINTERESTING.FLOODING IS A MAIN CONCERN, AT APRETTY HIGH LEX.BECAUSE WE'VE HAD SO MUCH AROUNDHERE LATELY.THE RAINFALL RATES WILL BE ANINCH PER HOUR OR MAYBE A LITTLEHIGHER THAN THAT.WINDS THAT COULD BE A BIT TOOSTRONG OR SECONDARY, IT'S NOTOUT OF THE QUESTION FOR HAIL.IT'S VERY VERY UNLIKELY FORTHOSE TWO THINGS.CONCENTRATE ON THE FLOODING,LATE THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY.INCLUDES THURSDAY NIGHT, AROUNDI-94 TO THE SOUTH.THOSE ARE THE LIKELY AMOUNTS, ITCOULD BE EVEN MORE.INCH TO INCH AND A HALF NORTH OFI-94 UP TO I-69, I-69 NORTH, ALOT OF WATER COMING IN SPOTS.THIS STARTS TO BUBBLE UP AROUNDHERE, COULD GET STRONGER BY5:00, AND BE THROUGHOUT THEEVENING AS WELL.THERE ARE MORE ROUNDS THURSDAYNIGHT AND FRIDAY AS WELL.NOT WHAT WE NEED RIGHT NOW, BUTIT LOOKS LIKE IT'S WHAT WE'REGOING TO GET.THE SHOWER AND THUNDERSTORMCHANCE AGAIN ON THE FARNORTHWEST AND WEST SIDE, NOT SOMUCH AROUND THE IMMEDIATE METRODETROIT, IF WE GET SOME,TOMORROW, EXPECT THE RAIN TO GETHEAVY AT TIMES, ESPECIALLY AFTER5:00 IN THE AFTERNOON.IT'S COOLER IN THE NORTHERNSUBURBS, BUT STILL SATURDAYCOULD HAVE A FEW SHOWERS LEFTOVER, ESPECIALLY IN THE MORNING.A DRY DAY ON SUNDAY.TH