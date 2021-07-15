Coffee and Avocado, Meant to be Together? - Kalijodo Coffee Review

With over 70 outlets in Indonesia, Kalijodo Coffee might have found the secret ingredient to coffee chain success in avocado as they expand beyond Indonesia and into Singapore.The Yummy!

Crew investigates this match made in heaven as we visit their second outlet at Far East Plaza.Is it an avoca-do?

Or avoca-don’t?And for more Yummy!

