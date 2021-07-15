Suniel Shetty Approves Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul Alleged Relationship?
Suniel Shetty Approves Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul Alleged Relationship?

Taking to Instagram, Suniel Shetty dropped a video of KL Rahul and Ahan Shetty.

Is the actor subtly confirming cricketer and daughter Athiya's relationship?

What's cooking?

Check out!