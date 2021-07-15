How To Raise An Olympian: Janne Muller

When Janne Müller-Wieland didn’t make Germany’s hockey squad for Tokyo 2020, it came as a major surprise.Tokyo was supposed to be the culmination of her outstanding international career.

But now she just wants to go into hiding.

But still: no shadow will be cast over her sporting legacy.

Janne has achieved too much for that.

Her achievements for German hockey remain untouched by her omission from the squad.Yahoo News Germany speaks to Janne's mum and dad, who recall the beautiful moments they experienced throughout their daughter’s stellar career and what it takes to raise an Olympian.This interview is part of an exclusive Yahoo series called 'How To Raise An Olympian', in which we speak to Olympic stars around the world and their parents to get a unique insight into what it takes to help your child reach the summit of their sport.