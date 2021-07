Eric Bauza On Voicing Daffy Duck And More In 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

"Space Jam: A New Legacy" hits the big screen Friday, July 16, and star Eric Bauza tells ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante about voicing five of the Looney Tunes characters, including Daffy Duck and Marvin the Martian.

Plus, Bauza and his co-star Sonequa Martin-Green share which Looney Tunes character they would pick to be on their basketball team.