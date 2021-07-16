Tracking the Tropics | July 17 evening update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

This is an abc action newsupdate sponsored by handymeverybody.

Maybe it's actuDennis phillips.

We are trand there are not a lot ofI'll even use the Q word,of folks think it's the kishould never do that.

Buton.

Nor will there be anyatlantic, there could be anot expected to develop, lof desserts, Saharan dustafrica.

And with that, thathe chance of developmentnever.

But at least over tdevelopment seems very unlis the only call you needleaks, repairs and roof rehome are three generationsalready taken care of thoucall today from anywhere ibe immediately connected tcall today from anywhere iMany man knows how to get