The Immortal Movie Trailer HD - (L'Immortale) - Official Trailer - HBO Max Plot synopsis: As criminal mastermind and member of the Savastano clan Ciro Di Marzio (Marco D’Amore) drowns off the Gulf of Naples, he’s hit with flashbacks from his life – as an orphan in Naples, his childhood mentor, and wild life-or-death chases.

On the verge of death, he’s rescued and forced to work for a new crime boss... because it’s true what they say: no one can kill the Immortal.

#TheImmortal A Film by Marco D’Amore and Written by Leonardo Fasoli, Maddalena Ravagli, Marco D’Amore, Francesco Ghiaccio, Giulia Forgione Stream The Immortal on July 29 on HBO Max