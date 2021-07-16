Dow Movers: DOW, INTC

In early trading on Friday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%.

Year to date, Intel registers a 13.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 1.2%.

Dow is showing a gain of 10.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney, trading down 0.9%, and Cisco Systems, trading up 1.0% on the day.