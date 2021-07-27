Skip to main content
Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Dow Movers: INTC, MCD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of McDonald's topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.7%.

Year to date, McDonald's registers a 14.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 3.0%.

Intel is showing a gain of 5.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MMM, trading down 2.2%, and Procter & Gamble, trading up 0.4% on the day.

