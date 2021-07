Federal government offering states like Kansas more money to expand Medicaid

MAKE MORE PEOPLE ELIGIBLE.A BUSY DAY FOR THE DENTIST ATOLATHE’S HEALTH PARTNERSHIPCLINIC AS WASHINGTON ISENCOURAGING KANSAS AND THEREMAINING STATES WHO HAVE NOTEXPANDED MEDICARE MORE MONEY TODO IT.THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT IS MAKINGIT EVEN DUMBER THAN BEFORE.TO NOT EXPAND IT, WASHINGTON’SOFFERING KANSAS 250 MILLION MOREFOR THE NEXT TWO YEARS TO EXPANDMEDICAID THAT’S ON TOP OFPICKING UP 90% OF THE COST INTHE FIRST YEAR.SOME OF THE PATIENTS AT THEPARTNERSHIP CLINIC COULD BEAMONG THE 165,000 CANTONS WHOCOULD BE COVERED BY MEDICAIDEXPANSION.WE WILL HAVE BETTER HEALTHOUTCOMES.OUR ECONOMY WILL BE BETTER ANDWE WILL GET ON THE OTHER SIDE OFTHIS PANDEMIC MUCH MUCH QUICKER.KELLY’S PLANNED FOR MEDICAIDEXPANSION INCLUDES LEGALIZINGMEDICAL MARIJUANA IN THE STATEAND USING THAT MONEY TO PAY.EXPANSION, KANSAS VERSION OFMEDICAL MARIJUANA IS MORERESTRICTIVE THAN THE MISSOURILAW.THAT’S NOW IN THE BOOKS.AND THE KANSAS PLAN ALSO HAS ALONG WAY TO GO IN TOPEKA.AND APRIL IS LATE IN THELEGISLATIVE BALL GAME.USUALLY IT’S IN THE LATE PART OFTHE BALL GAME THE LATE PART OFTHE LEGISLATIVE SESSION THATIMPORTANT THINGS GET GET DONE ASGOVERNOR KELLY EXPECTS THE FATEOF HER MEDICAID EXPANSION ANDMEDICAL MARIJUANA TO BE DECIDEDIN THE FINAL DAY