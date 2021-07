Pakistani women speak up against victim shaming after PM Imran Khan does the same | Oneindia News

Blamed for being attacked, viewed with suspicion or told to hush it up: Many women who experience assault in Pakistan say this is what they face.

Amidst all this victim shaming, even the country’s leader, Prime Minister Imran Khan, appeared to do the same on television.

#OIDW #ImranKhan #VictimBlaming