Hubble Space Telescope Is Back Online After a Month-Long Shutdown

Hubble operators at the Space Telescope Science Institute announced they were back online in the early morning hours of July 16.

Hubble is back!, Tom Brown, Head of Space Telescope Science Institute, via 'Science Mag'.

A computer glitch had rendered the well-known space telescope unresponsive for more than a month.

Technicians were able to swap out the operating payload to a piece of backup gear.

It took operators weeks to practice the switchover from when the Hubble initially went down in June.

Hubble could begin its unprecedented operations again as soon as the weekend of July 17.

Scientists and astronomers around the world collectively rejoiced at the news.

I am excited to watch Hubble get back to exploring the universe, Tom Brown, Head of Space Telescope Science Institute, via 'Science Mag'.

[The Hubble telescope is] a truly global facility.

Everyone is a friend of Hubble.

It’s unique, Richard Ellis, Astronomer University College London, via 'Science Mag'