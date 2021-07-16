Teen slams older sister's husband after babysitting job gone wrong

A 17-year-old can't believe her sister's husband refused to take care of his own kids.She explained the dilemma on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum.Her sister is the primary breadwinner and children's caretaker in the family.The sister had a work emergency and needed the poster to watch the kids one day.To the teen's surprise, her brother-in-law was there playing video games and refusing to "babysit" .She became fed up with the father's attitude and called him out."I kind of snapped at him and told him it was MY day off too..."."and that he’s a useless f****** father and husband if his wife has to rely on her teenage sister rather than her own husband," the teen said."He started telling me I was disrespectful and didn’t understand how hard parenting is," ."and I told him he clearly doesn’t understand how hard it is either since he considers parenting his own children 'babysitting'".He ended up kicking her out, and now her sister is saying she needs to apologize.Reddit users were on the teenager's side."People like him are the reasons men have such a bad name when it comesto parenting," a user commented