Ultra City Smiths Season 1

Ultra City Smiths Season 1 Trailer HD - Ultra City Smiths will premiere on AMC+ (AMC Networks’ streaming platform) on Thursday, July 22.

Starring: Damon Herriman, Bebe Neuwirth, John C.

Reilly, Melissa Villaseñor, Alia Shawkat, Tim Heidecker, Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Debra Winger, Tim Meadows, Terry O’ Quinn, Hana Mae Lee, Luis Guzman, Jason Mantzoukas, Chris Conrad, Sunita Mani, Caleb McLaughlin, Kurtwood Smith, Julian Barratt, and Tom Waits.

The Ultra City Smiths story unfolds via the stop-motion animation of baby dolls repurposed as a grown-up cast of characters.

The series hinges on an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of fictional metropolis Ultra City’s most famous magnate (Kurtwood Smith).

Two intrepid detectives (Jimmi Simpson and Da’Vine Joy Randolph) follow the case, rallying to fight against their city’s dangerous corruption, at a high cost to themselves and their families, all in pursuit of a gentler place to call home.