Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, July 18, 2021

Top 10 Cursed Horror Movie Sets

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 11:30s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Cursed Horror Movie Sets
Top 10 Cursed Horror Movie Sets

The scariest things about these movies happened during filming!

For this list, we’ll be looking at horror film productions that were plagued with accidents and/or strange occurrences.

The scariest things about these movies happened during filming!

For this list, we’ll be looking at horror film productions that were plagued with accidents and/or strange occurrences.

Our countdown includes “The Exorcism of Emily Rose”, "The Omen", "The Exorcist", and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage