Indoor Mask Mandate In Effect As COVID 19 Cases Climb In LA County

Due to the climbing numbers of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, residents will have to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
Hermela Aregawi reports.
Due to the climbing numbers of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, residents will have to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
Hermela Aregawi reports.
The country’s most populous county reinstated its mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise again. That makes it arguably the place in..
Brittney Hopper reports on the latest development on how residents and business owners are responding to LA County's latest mask..