Australia orders deportation of Katie Hopkins for flouting quarantine rules

The Australian government on Monday ordered Katie Hopkins to be deported after what a senior minister called her "shameful" boast about flouting quarantine rules while in the country to appear on Big Brother VIP.The former Apprentice star turned far-right commentator arrived in Australia last week and was immediately placed under two weeks of quarantine in a government-mandated hotel, as per the country's pandemic regulations.