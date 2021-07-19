Australia orders deportation of Katie Hopkins for flouting quarantine rules

The Australian government on Monday ordered Katie Hopkins to be deported after what a senior minister called her "shameful" boast about flouting quarantine rules while in the country to appear on Big Brother VIP.The former Apprentice star turned far-right commentator arrived in Australia last week and was immediately placed under two weeks of quarantine in a government-mandated hotel, as per the country's pandemic regulations.
Katie Hopkins is being deported from Australia
Hull Daily Mail
She boasted on social media that she planned to breach the country’s quarantine