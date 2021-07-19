£170k Lamborghini supercar smashes into a lamp post in West Midlands, UK

This shocking video footage shows the moments after an £170,000 Lamborghini supercar smashed into a lamp post.

The Lamborghini Huracan was written off in the smash.Shocking video footage shows a team of ten firefighters attempting to tow the car away.The bonnet was smashed to pieces, knocking the pole sideways upon impact.Multiple police cars are seen next to the fire engine as a crowd of onlookers gathered.One said the driver was returning from his sister's wedding when he crashed.He said: "No ambulance was called to the scene of the crash so I assume the driver got away and nobody else was injured."I spoke to a female family member at the scene who looked very stressed and was talking on the phone.

"She said they had been celebrating the driver's sister's wedding before the crash."West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were alerted by West Midlands Police - a Lamborghini Huracan had been in collision with a lamp post."Two crews responded, one from Aston and one from Handsworth."There were signs of burning and we used a hose reel to make sure."The crash in Handsworth, Birmingham, happened just hours after England lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday July 11.