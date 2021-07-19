Labour slam 'chaos at heart of Government'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the Government "urgently needs to change course" in order to restore faith in the coronavirus self-isolation programme.It comes after Prime Minister Mr Johnson and the Chancellor Mr Sunak were “pinged” by the app after coming into contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who subsequently tested positive for the virus.The pair initially tried to get around the requirement to quarantine by saying they would join a daily workplace testing programme being trialled by the Cabinet Office and No 10.