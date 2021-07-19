Why Everyone Is Mad At Billie Eilish | Complex News

It feels like just yesterday that pop singer Billie Eilish was the music industry’s sweetheart.

The 19-year-old, seven time Grammy-award winning artist was named one of the most successful artists of the 2010s by Billboard.

But now she’s become one of the most controversial figures this year, largely because of things that she did years ago, which have now emerged into the spotlight.

And it’s not just what she’s done in the past, either.

Her responses to new controversies, or rather lack of responses, have soured her in the eyes of many.

How far she falls — and whether any of her issues stick — remains to be seen.