American Academy of Pediatrics Recommends Masks in Schools for Everyone Over 2

The American Academy of Pediatrics released the new COVID-19 guidance for schools on Monday.

In support of in-person learning and universal masking regardless of vaccination status.

It's important to use every tool in our toolkit to safeguard children from COVID-19, American Academy of Pediatrics, via statement.

Universal masking is one of those tools.

The guidance comes as a large portion of the student population is not yet eligible for vaccination.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s released a more lax recommendation earlier this month, .

Stating that fully vaccinated individuals do not need masks at school