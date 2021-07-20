American Academy of Pediatrics Recommends Universal Masking in Schools, but not Everyone Agrees

Across New York State there has been a slight uptick in COVID-19 positivity rates.
Here in Western New York, the rate has gone from .57% to 1.36% positivity in a week.
American Academy of Pediatrics Recommends, Masks in Schools for Everyone Over 2.
