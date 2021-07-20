Clark County Commission calls meeting to discuss COVID-19 mitigation

The Clark County Commission is set to meet at 1 p.m.
On Tuesday to discuss the increasing positivity rates of COVID-19 in the county and the recent recommendations from the Southern Nevada Health District.
Clark County new daily cases keep rising and the community wants to know what is being done.
The Caesars Forum Convention Center hosted its first large meeting on Tuesday.