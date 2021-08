Long Beach Family Forced Off Southwest Flight From St. Louis

A family with an autistic son, who struggles to wear a mask, ran into issues with Southwest Airlines even though the child's parents had the proper documentation, according to airline guidelines, for their special needs 17-year-old.

After an encounter in which the mom presented the documentation and the family was allowed on the flight, a manager then asked the mother to deplane, saying she spoke to a flight attendant without a mask, though the mother disputes that.