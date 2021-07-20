Universities Can Mandate Vaccines For Students, Federal Judge Rules

Indiana University is at the center of the ruling.

The Fourteenth Amendment permits Indiana University to pursue a reasonable and due process of vaccination in the legitimate interest of public health for its students, faculty and staff, Judge Damon R.

Leichty, U.S. District Court for Northern Indiana, via 'The New York Times'.

Eight plaintiffs made claims that the vaccine mandate instituted by the university violates their bodily autonomy.

The attorney for the plaintiffs said he would appeal the ruling.

What we have here is the government forcing you to do something that you strenuously object to and have your body invaded in the process, James Bopp Jr., Lawyer for the Plaintiffs, via 'The New York Times'.

About 400 universities in the U.S. have similar vaccine mandates in place.

The recent spike in cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. due to waning vaccinations rates and the Delta variant ... .

... have led to reinstatement of mitigating measures in several parts of the nation