Granite Transformations: How to get your dream kitchen and bathroom

((SL Advertiser)) For more information about Granite Transformations, call 623-581-5056 and 480-222-2022, or go to www.granitetransformations.com

Are you thinking about remor bathroom?

Who isn't rigcrazy out there right now,But if you are, you want ttransformations?

I'm withis the owner?

And I have bDerek because isth is allfirst of all tell everybodgr anite transformations, WSo we're kitchen and bathrwe can do countertops, cabre finishing backsplashes,So if you have tile culturgo right over the top of tdo the full demos too.

Soout the tub andod a nicewe absolutely do that as wcan go from just a littleto a full blown remodel.

Yis absolutely okay.

Okay,first of all, I wanna starbecause that's where we'reso much time in there.

Welmuch time in the bathroom,subject.

Um, l'set talk abwhen it comes to demo, youof circumvent all of that.got a really unique producprocess.

So our unique procourts and recycled glass.So it's 95% granted Or 95%5% of our patent palmer maheat staining, scratch rescut on it, shop on it hotYou don't have to worry abno lifimete warranty as wething is, it's a no mainteyou never have to seal it.all you haveo tdo to cleahuge.

Okay, And let's talkof installing it, becauselook forward to.

But you mYeah.

So we're a quarter ibuilt to go right over topcounters.

So that way therin one day, so we're prettlove it.

When customers cothey let us in, eyth go toback to a brand new kitchewhat I'm talking about riggo away, come back and it'cabinets big dl earight nobe expensive to replace.

Yus to still update them, Mpulling them all out.

Yeahright now it's the white svery popular.

No one wantsdemo having the walls rippor re finishing?

Re finishto whatever colothr at youWe use your existing boxesnew doors and drawer frontstyle and color that you wuryo existing boxes.

Put awhatever color that you waexisting boxes.

So there iSo you can do that in theas well.

Absolutely.

Okaythe bathroom real quick beanthd ings like that.

CanYeah.

So the big thing isbig old tub that no one evdoing a big olwad lk in shon each side.

We absolutelmain reason people go withbased odpructs.

So you donabout nasty grout lines, tthe mold build up us whereresistant, milw deresistanto worry about it.

It's opThat's all you have to dowhat I'm talking about.

Alelse that you offer up.

Yohere, you have your visualPeople can actually, evenout of wanting to get somethe time to start that proI like to say the main thiactually start your procespeople definitely call us.guide how to buy a guide.ask all these ntcoractorsI love it.

Made it easy antime.

Thanks Derek.

Here'sand if you call within theyou'll receive a free sinkgranted transformations oflocated at 22 05 west loan23 in phoenix book your co6 to 35815056 or visit gradot com and you got home ptransformations and other