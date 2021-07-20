Creative dad goes viral for his hilariously Photoshopped 'fails'

For dad and digital creator, Kenny Deuss, it all started when his girlfriend asked for a photo update to see if their baby was ok.For dad and digital creator, Kenny Deuss, it all started when his girlfriend asked for a photo update to see if their baby was ok.Deciding to lean into the world of "dad jokes," Kenny got creative.He started sending Photoshopped pictures of their baby girl, Alix, in some kind of imaginatively dangerous situation.He continued this trend every Tuesday while Mom was at work — and thus, "On Adventure With Dad" was born.Realizing others might enjoy his creations, Kenny decided to upload his Photoshop work to Instagram.Now, many Photoshopped "fails" later, Kenny and his family are a viral sensation.Since then, Kenny and his little girls, Alix and Aster, have made the viral rounds many times over."Every time the story gets picked up I get so many positive reactions.

It's really great to hear how it effects people," Kenny told In The Know."I didn't realise my pictures could have such a big impact for some people.

And I'm glad I can give them a laugh to start their day in a positive way".Now, Kenny is offering up his Photoshop skills to other parents wanting to get in on the joke."I just released my website where people can have their own photos edited," Kenny told In the Know.To keep up with Kenny, his little girls, and their hilarious Photoshop adventures, be sure to follow On Adventure With Dad on Instagram!