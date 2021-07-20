Dow Movers: TRV, IBM

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of International Business Machines topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.7%.

Year to date, International Business Machines Corp registers a 14.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Travelers Companies, trading down 0.9%.

Travelers Companies is showing a gain of 6.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 0.2%, and Honeywell International, trading up 2.8% on the day.