Fun Facts about Pennsylvania

National Pennsylvania Day is July 20, so we're examining the state's best attributes and its most famous faces.

Known as the Keystone State, Pennsylvania may have been the second state to ratify the constitution, but it is a state of many firsts.

It was the site of the first and second Continental Congresses in 1774 and 1775.

The state also claims the first baseball stadium, computer, and piano.

Many famous faces are from Pennsylvania, including Taylor Swift, Kobe Bryant, Sharon Stone, Tina Fey, Grace Kelly, Joan Jett, Patti LaBelle, Eve, and Will Smith.

Smith's character in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air famously hails from 'West Philadelphia born and raised.'