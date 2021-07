Neighbors, family want answers after 15-year-old boy fatally shot in Antelope

THE AREA ALSO SEARCHING FORANSWERS AS TO WHAT COULD HAVEPOSSIBLY HAPPENED TO HIS DEARNEPHEW.THIS QUIET NEIGHBORHOODNEXT TO NORTH COUNTRYELEMENTARY SCHOOL IS NOW THELATEST SITE OF GUN VIOLENCEFOLLOWING A SHOOTING NEAR ON ACOURT IN BROWN WATER DRIVE.JUST AFTER 09:00PM WHAT SOMENEIGHBORS THOUGHT WERE LOUDFIREWORKS TURNED OUT TO BEGUNSHOTS THE VICTIM.

A TEENAGEBOY SHOT IN THE UPPER BODY ANDFOUND UNRESPONSIVE.THE POLICE CAME AND IT WASCRIME TAPE IN LIGHTS AND ITJUST WAS A BIG RUCKUSSHERRY-LEA WHO'S LIVED HEREFOR 5 YEARS SAYS SHE FOUND OUTABOUT THE SHOOTING THE NEXTDAY FROM A NEIGHBOR.

SHE LATERDISCOVERED ON HER RINGSECURITY CAMERA.

OFFICER CAMETO HER DOOR.

I FEEL LIKE I'MIN SHOCK, YOU KNOW TO MEBECAUSE IT'S IT'S UNBELIEVABLENOTHING LIKE THAT SINCE I'VEBEEN HERE.REALLY QUIET AROUND HEREHAS NO TROUBLE NO DRAMA.

NONOTHING.ANOTHER NEIGHBOR HEARD THEGUNSHOTS AND SAW 2 WHITE SUVSDRIVING AWAY FROM THE SCENE,HE ALSO SAW THE BODY LAYINGNEXT TO A NEIGHBOR'S CAR.INCLUDE NEIGHBORHOOD.

ANDFOR THIS TO HAPPEN.

IT SCAREDTHE HECK OUT OF ME.AS WE WENT DOOR TO DOORLOOKING FOR ANSWERS WE WEREAPPROACHED BY A MAN WHO SAYSHE'S THE VICTIM'S UNCLE.

HESAYS THEY WERE TOLD ONLY THISMORNING BY FAMILY FRIENDSABOUT WHAT HAPPENED TO HIS 15YEAR-OLD NEPHEW.OMARI LOWRY.

SO WE WERE.ACCORDING TO SHEPPARD OMARILIVED DOWN THE STREET WITH HISMOTHER.YOU JUST SIT HOME PLAYSVIDEO GAMES, BUT EVERY OTHERLITTLE KID LIKE MANY IN THISNEIGHBORHOOD SHEPARD ISWANTING MORE ANSWERS.IN JUSTICE FOR HIS YOUNGNEPHEW.

A LITTLEIT'S GOING TO 15 YEARS OLD,