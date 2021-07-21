This Syrian man was tortured and murdered. His brother wants justice

Russian mercenaries have been accused of grave human rights abuses that experts say could, in some cases, amount to war crimes.

CNN has reported extensively on the alleged atrocities committed in Africa.

We now bring you another report, this time from Syria, where the horrific torture and murder of a Syrian man in 2017 allegedly at the hands of Russian mercenaries is now a landmark case: the first ever legal effort to hold Russian Wagner mercenaries accountable for these crimes.

The victim’s brother spoke exclusively to CNN about the tragedy that devastated his family and his dangerous quest for justice.

CNN’s Jomana Karadsheh reports.