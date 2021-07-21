China: Severe flooding in central Henan province, 12 dead| Zhengzhou| Oneindia News

Large swathes of China's central Henan province were under water on Wednesday, with its capital Zhengzhou hardest-hit after being drenched by what weather forecasters said was the heaviest rain in 1,000 years.
#China #SevereFloods #Zhengzhou
At least 12 people have died in severe flooding in a Chinese provincial capital that trapped people in subways and schools, washed..